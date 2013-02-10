A Day In The Life Of The President Of The United States

Photo: The White House
He’s the Commander in Chief of the world’s most powerful military, head of his political party, and leader of the free world. His decisions can help quell a crisis or trigger war, and his words will be heard across the globe.He’s the President of the United States, and he’s got the world’s toughest job.
Plans and schedules can change in a heartbeat when a crisis happens, so there is no “typical day” for the President. Every day yields new challenges.
But if all goes well for the President on a normal day in Washington, D.C., he’ll get about six hours of sleep before he starts it all over again.
The President wakes up pretty early, but his routine usually includes a morning workout before heading into the office.
He arrives at the Oval Office between 8:30 and 9 a.m., and gets a rundown on the day's schedule from his personal secretary Anita Decker.
At around 10 a.m., he receives the classified Presidential Daily Briefing from his National Security Advisor. Sometimes the briefing is delivered via tablet.
The contents of the brief provides the President with new intelligence he needs to know and alerts him to possible crises in the world.
If he's in the middle of a legislative battle, the President will meet with congressional leaders on both sides.
There are also the 'handshake sessions', where Obama briefly meets and greets people in the White House.
On other days, the President will host a world leader. Here he is with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.
And if he takes a short trip outside D.C. on the Marine One helicopter, he's not going to escape the meetings. There's often someone with him (like British PM David Cameron here) hoping for some of the President's limited time.
Around midnight — but sometimes even later, he heads to bed. If he isn't interrupted by a late-night phone call, he'll get about six hours of sleep.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.