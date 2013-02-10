A Day In The Life Of The President Of The United States

Paul Szoldra
Obama nighttime White House

Photo: The White House

He’s the Commander in Chief of the world’s most powerful military, head of his political party, and leader of the free world. His decisions can help quell a crisis or trigger war, and his words will be heard across the globe.He’s the President of the United States, and he’s got the world’s toughest job.

Plans and schedules can change in a heartbeat when a crisis happens, so there is no “typical day” for the President. Every day yields new challenges.

But if all goes well for the President on a normal day in Washington, D.C., he’ll get about six hours of sleep before he starts it all over again. 

The President wakes up pretty early, but his routine usually includes a morning workout before heading into the office.

Source: NBC News

He arrives at the Oval Office between 8:30 and 9 a.m., and gets a rundown on the day's schedule from his personal secretary Anita Decker.

Source: NBC News

At around 10 a.m., he receives the classified Presidential Daily Briefing from his National Security Advisor. Sometimes the briefing is delivered via tablet.

Source: White House

The contents of the brief provides the President with new intelligence he needs to know and alerts him to possible crises in the world.

The day usually includes plenty of phone calls.

And meetings.

If he's in the middle of a legislative battle, the President will meet with congressional leaders on both sides.

He'll also meet with his own staff to discuss legislative strategies.

There are also the 'handshake sessions', where Obama briefly meets and greets people in the White House.

He often gives talks to key constituent groups.

On other days, the President will host a world leader. Here he is with Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

On rare occasions, he'll talk to the press.

And if he takes a short trip outside D.C. on the Marine One helicopter, he's not going to escape the meetings. There's often someone with him (like British PM David Cameron here) hoping for some of the President's limited time.

The end of the normal workday for President Obama is around 6 p.m.

Source: NBC News

And he'll usually have dinner with his family around 6:30pm.

Source: NBC News

He tries to hang out with his daughters Malia and Sasha after dinner for a bit.

Source: NBC News

But the work doesn't totally stop. He often works on paperwork or writes until 11:30pm or so.

Source: NBC News

Then he tries to get in about a half-hour of reading before lights out.

Source: NBC News

Around midnight — but sometimes even later, he heads to bed. If he isn't interrupted by a late-night phone call, he'll get about six hours of sleep.

But the life of the President is far from typical....

Here are the 100 most iconic images from Obama's first term >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.