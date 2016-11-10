Here's President-elect Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees

President-elect Donald Trump will likely have a huge role in shaping the composition of the Supreme Court for the next few decades.
After Senate Republicans refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland — President Obama’s choice to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia — Trump will likely have the opportunity to fill at least one seat on the country’s highest court.
Two liberal justices on the court, 78-year-old Stephen Breyer and 83-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg are also expected to retire soon.
Trump has expressed support for highly-conservative justices in the past. He’s said he wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case giving women the right to abortions, and said that the Court needs to “uphold the Second Amendment.”
Trump’s list of nominees contains some unusual choices, such as Utah Sen. Mike Lee. A spokesman for Lee told Politico that “Sen. Lee already has the job he wants which is why he is campaigning to represent the great people of Utah again this year.”
Here are Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees:
4. Allison Eid
5. Neil Gorsuch
9. Joan Larsen
10. Mike Lee
11. Thomas Lee
12. Edward Mansfield
13. Federico Moreno
14. William Pryor
15. Margaret A. Ryan
16. Amul Thapar
18. David Stras
19. Diane Sykes
20. Don Willett
21. Robert Young
