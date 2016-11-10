Here's President-elect Donald Trump's list of potential Supreme Court nominees

President-elect Donald Trump will likely have a huge role in shaping the composition of the Supreme Court for the next few decades.

After Senate Republicans refused to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland — President Obama’s choice to replace conservative Justice Antonin Scalia — Trump will likely have the opportunity to fill at least one seat on the country’s highest court.

Two liberal justices on the court, 78-year-old Stephen Breyer and 83-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg are also expected to retire soon.

Trump has expressed support for highly-conservative justices in the past. He’s said he wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case giving women the right to abortions, and said that the Court needs to “uphold the Second Amendment.”

Trump’s list of nominees contains some unusual choices, such as Utah Sen. Mike Lee. A spokesman for Lee told Politico that “Sen. Lee already has the job he wants which is why he is campaigning to represent the great people of Utah again this year.”

Here are Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees:

1. Keith Blackwell

2. Charles Canady

3. Steven Colloton

4. Allison Eid

5. Neil Gorsuch

6. Raymond Gruender

7. Thomas Hardiman

8. Raymond Kethledge

9. Joan Larsen

10. Mike Lee

11. Thomas Lee

12. Edward Mansfield

13. Federico Moreno

14. William Pryor

15. Margaret A. Ryan

16. Amul Thapar

17. Timothy Tymkovich

18. David Stras

19. Diane Sykes

20. Don Willett

21. Robert Young

