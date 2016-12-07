Trump is planning to sit down with US tech leaders at a roundtable next week

Donald Trump is planning to sit down with American tech leaders at a roundtable next week, USA Today reports.

The Republican president-elect has reportedly invited a number of executives and leading figures from the industry to meet on December 14.

The complete list of invitees is not immediately clear — as is who plans to attend. Facebook, Google, Apple, and Twitter did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment, though Meg Whitman, CEO Hewlett Packard Enterprise told USA Today she would not attend.

(Whitman, a GOP donor and a former Republican nominee for governor of California, was a critic of Trump during the election and supported Hillary Clinton.)

USA Today reports that two confirmed attendees of the roundtable are Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and Oracle Co-CEO Safra Catz.

Trump has had few friends in Silicon Valley. The industry is (broadly speaking) liberal in its politics, and many prominent figures within it were vocal critics of Trump prior to his election — with his anti-immigration platform a particular point of concern.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, has previously expressed concerns that there are too many Asian CEOs in Silicon Valley.

Trump lashed out at the industry during his campaign too — attacking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos over his ownership of The Washington Post, and calling for a boycott of Apple for its stance on privacy, for example.

One of his few high profile backers in the technology industry is Peter Thiel, the billionaire Paypal cofounder-turned-investor, who sits on Facebook’s board. Thiel supported Trump’s candidacy, and is now working on his transition team as the president-elect prepares to enter the Oval Office.

Thiel, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and incoming chief-of-staff Reince Priebus, are reportedly responsible for sending out the invites to the roundtable.

Following the election, however, the industry has begun reaching out to Trump, offering him congratulations as they begin to size up how they can try to work with the incoming president.

