President Clinton admitted to a 'physical relationship' Monica Lewinksy 18 years ago today -- here's a photo of him with America's most famous intern

Eighteen years ago today, US President Bill Clinton admitted to having a “physical relationship” with America’s most infamous intern.

This photo was taken nearly 20 years ago, after Monica Lewinsky walked into the White House to begin her political career for Leon Panetta, then Clinton’s chief of staff, and the leader of the free world.

Less than four months later, in November 1995, 21-year-old Lewinsky entered into a consensual sexual relationship with Clinton. Amid the affair, President Clinton posed for a photo with Lewinsky outside of the Oval Office.

The scandalous affair continues to literally shadow America’s 42nd president and his wife’s potential 2016 White House bid. In March, the scandal made new headlines when an artist said a

reference to Lewinsky was included in a portrait of Clinton.

Lewinsky has also been putting herself back into the spotlight and remaking herself as an anti-bullying activist. She began her new life late last year by giving an emotional speech at the Forbes Under 30 Summit and writing for Vanity Fair.

In her speech, she said her experience at the center of a scandal that took place just before the millennium made her “patient zero” for cyberbullying.

