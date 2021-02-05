President Biden said he doesn't think he would have stayed in public life without Jill Biden

Andrew Harnik/AP Joe Biden hugs his wife, Jill Biden, after speaking during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in August 2020.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden sat down for an interview with People at the White House.

In the interview, they discussed their 43-year marriage and how they supported each other’s careers.

The president said he didn’t think would have continued working in public life without Jill.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Joe Biden had his first interview at the White House with his wife, Jill Biden, by his side.

The president and first lady are the cover stars of this week’s People magazine, and their interview with the magazine was recorded for People TV.

In the interview, the couple spoke about adjusting to life at the White House, their grandchildren, and Joe Biden’s agenda for his presidency.

They also discussed their 43-year marriage, reflecting on the ways they have supported each other’s careers throughout their relationship.

Win McNamee/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at Biden’s inauguration.

“I think we each could’ve done our jobs without the other, but not as well as we do them,” Joe Biden told People, adding that he was glad Jill has continued working as a teacher despite his political career.

The president also credited his wife with his political success during the interview. “I don’t think I would have stayed involved in public life” without Jill, he told People.

The couple met in 1975, just three years after Biden lost his first wife and his daughter in a car accident. Jill had also been married before they met.



Read more:

Meet 14 Joe Biden family members who could be powerful surrogates â€” or potential headaches â€” for the new Democratic president’s administration



“Jill came along at a really important point and put the family back together,” Biden said.

They tied the knot in 1977, and Jill took a few years off from her career as a teacher to help raise Beau and Hunter Biden, as the president told People.

“She’s the glue that’s held it together,” Biden told People of his wife. “I knew that I wanted to marry her shortly after I met her.”

Getty Images Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. kissing wife Jill’s forehead after announcing his bid for 1988 Democratic presidential nomination.

The president also discussed how they make their marriage work, telling People that compromise is necessary in any relationship.

“Everybody says marriage is 50-50. Well, that’s not true,” Biden said. “Sometimes you have to be 70-30. Sometimes when somebody is down the other one steps in.”

“The good news for us has been, thank God, that when I’m really down, she steps in, and when she’s down, I’m able to step in,” the president added. “We’re really supportive of one another.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.