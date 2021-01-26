The Bidens' dogs have officially moved into the White House — see how Champ and Major are settling in

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz Champ with first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Champ and Major, President Joe Biden’s dogs, have officially moved into the White House.

A White House spokesperson said that Champ loves his new bed and Major is enjoying the South Lawn.

Major is making history as the first shelter dog in the White House.

President Joe Biden and first ladyJill Biden‘s two roommates finally joined them at the White House this weekend â€” their dogs, Champ and Major.

The dogs joined the first couple at their new residence on Sunday, Michael LaRosa, Jill’s press secretary, confirmed to Insider.

“The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware,” LaRosa told Insider. “Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace and Major loved running around on the South Lawn.”



Champ, 12, and Major, 2, are both German shepherds.

Insider reporter Monica Humphries previously wrote that Major made history for being the first shelter dog in the White House. The Bidens adopted him from the shelter Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in 2018.

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz Major pictured on the South Lawn with the National Monument in the background.

Major’s old friends at the DHA held an “indoguration” in his honour on January 17, three days before President Biden’s inauguration.

According to USA Today, the virtual event raised over $US100,000 for the organisation, though neither Biden nor Major were able to attend in person.

The Bidens might add a cat to their four-legged family too

CBS Sunday Morning wrote in November that the Bidens also plan to bring a cat into the White House, but it is unclear when that might happen.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not have any updates to share regarding the status of the cat as of Sunday.

In a Twitter video Q&A, Psaki said, “I am also wondering about the cat because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever that cat is announced and wherever that cat is found.”

There’s a long history of presidential pets in the White House

Official White House photos by Adam Schultz Champ seen moving into his new home.

According to The New York Times, Donald Trump was the first president to not have a pet with him at the White House in over a century. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had his dogs,Bo and Sunny, keeping him company.

While dogs are the most common pet to have lived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, a few presidents opted for some less common animal companions.

John Quincy Adams had a pet alligator and Martin van Buren unsuccessfully fought Congress to keep two tiger cubs.

