President Obama's 'Four More Years' Becomes The Most Popular Tweet Ever

Kevin Smith

President Barack Obama has won re-election.

After 22 minutes the President’s historic tweet, “Four more years” had already received 226,249 retweets, the most ever, reports Buzzfeed.

Obama’s “Four more years” tweet had already racked up 303,795 retweets after 45 minutes.

Barack Obama’s official Twitter account has tweeted the president’s thanks.

