Reggie Love served as Barack Obama’s personal aide from 2009 to 2011. In his book, “Power Forward: My Presidential Education,” Love breaks down his time as the president’s assistant. Reggie told us about President Obama’s morning routine.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.