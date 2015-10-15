President Barack Obama gatecrashed this couple's wedding

Photo: Cory Lum – Pool/ Getty.

As Brian and Stephanie Tobe tied the knot at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in San Diego the happy couple were surprised by an uninvited, but not unwelcome guest — US president Barack Obama.

Obama had been playing a round of golf on the Torrey Pines course, and coincidentally finished at the 18th hole, right behind the altar, at the start time of the ceremony.

The photography team at the wedding, The Youngrens, write in their blog: “As secret service agents filed in and secured the area (totally cool if you ask me – Jeff told the secret service agent that we were wearing matching ear pieces), the President and his party came riding up on golf carts.

“Everyone in the crowd sat hushed in iPhone-ready silence as the golf carts came to a stop, and the Presidential party started getting out to play. Then President Obama raised his hand and greeted the crowd with a giant smile, breaking the silence. We all cheered.”

He later surprised the bride and groom by coming to greet everyone, making for some pretty exception wedding photos.

Here they are.

Guys!! We had a pretty epic wedding "guest" show up last night. Brian and Stephanie's day was one for the books!! @lodgetorreypinesweddings @theyoungrens @mintweddings @adorationsinc A video posted by Samantha Starkey (@sjvideography) on Oct 12, 2015 at 8:52am PDT

Patted down by security, 50 minutes late so the president can finish his golf. It all ended with the bride and groom running down from their suite to meet him and then I shook his hand. Definitely a memorable wedding!!#mintweddings @brookelaz @molly__nelson @lodgetorreypinesweddings @theyoungrens @sjvideography A photo posted by Kelly Tharp Aull (@mintweddings) on Oct 11, 2015 at 5:35pm PDT

