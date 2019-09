Either the US House of Representatives needs to upgrade its servers or Obama heckler Joe Wilson is taking some shelter from an incoming storm. Because if you go to his website, all you see is this.

Meanwhile, the news has been a fundraising boon for his likely Democratic opponent, who claims to have already raised $100,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.