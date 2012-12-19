16 Holiday Gifts That Wall Streeters Will Totally Love

Photo: Photo illustration by Business Insider
It hasn’t exactly been the best year on Wall Street, we’ve seen our fair share of screw ups and scandals.Still, not everyone on the Street has been naughty this year, so they deserve something other than a lump of coal for the holidays.
We’ve compiled a list of gift ideas to buy for that special Wall Streeter in your life.
Trust us, they’ll be thrilled.
This is a must-read on the Street.
Billionaire legendary hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who wrote the forward in the 2009 version, is said to give all of his traders a copy of the book.
It's listed for $39.95, but you can find it for less.
Off-the-rack suits don't look as good as made-to-measure suits no matter who designed them.
That's why you should buy your Wall Streeter a made-to-measure suit from somewhere like Indochino. All you have to do is submit your Wall Streeter's measurements to the website and select your fabric options.
The best part is you can find them for under $500!
We've been hearing that more and more Wall Streeters are wearing funky socks with their suits, especially on Fridays.
We think it's actually a fun way to show off a sense of style.
If your Wall Streeter can get away with this at their firm, stuff their stocking with some awesome socks like this pair Tweeted out by @Friday_Socks.
Although they're way more comfortable, flats can look immature unless they have the right type of hardware to dress them up.
We recommend buying your female Wall Streeter a nice pair of heels such as Christian Louboutins. Who doesn't love those gorgeous scarlet red soles?
Just make sure they're not too high.
Also, they start at $625 and go up from there.
Give the classic sterling silver bull and bear cuff links from Tiffany & Co.
They cost $300.
On those cold winter days it's really nice to curl up and watch a movie.
Stuff your Wall Streeter's stocking with American Psycho and Wall Street (the original one).
It can be embarrassing when you're out with a group ordering a bottle of wine and the extent of your knowledge is red and white.
So whether your Wall Streeter is already a wine connoisseur or an amateur, The Wine Bible, which costs about $19.95 (or less), would make a perfect gift.
Even Danny Meyer, the CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, said it was the 'most informative and entertaining book' he's ever read about wine.
And if you want to get extra creative, slip a few 20 dollar bills on pages for wines they must try.
We know many Wall Streeters appreciate a glass of Whiskey, Scotch or Bourbon, so a good idea might be to buy them their favourite bottle.
However, no one likes a diluted drink. Remedy that problem by buying these reusable stainless steel ice cubes.
A set of four cubes costs $24.95.
Wall Street guys and gals working those long hours might not have a lot of time for pampering.
That's why you should buy your favourite Wall Streeter the Birchbox, a monthly subscription service of beauty product samples for her and grooming and lifestyle products for him delivered to their door.
The Birchbox Man, seen here, costs $20 per month. The Birchbox for women costs $10 a month.
Help your Wall Streeter keep his or her desk organised with the handcrafted 'Wood Whale' designed by Eric Pfeiffer.
They cost $65 dollars each.
As an aside, it's probably not a good idea to give this little whale to your JPMorgan Wall Streeter this year...
Who doesn't use highlighters in the office?
Make your Wall Streeter look extra snazzy going through all reports with this Pelikan M205 Duo Highlighter Fountain Pen & Ink Set for $129.97.
We know a bunch of traders not working in an office trading floor setting who regularly listen to music when they trade.
Give your favourite trader this Ceramic Bear Speaker, which costs $49.
Yes, we're going with the whole stock market bear motif here. We couldn't find a bull, though.
Surprise your Wall Streeter giant half-pound cookies from New Canaan, Connecticut-based Loopie Doop's Cookies.
Loopie Doop's is run by Lisa Najarian, the wife of trader and CNBC 'Fast Money' contributor Pete Najarian.
Buy the sampler tin for $28, excluding shipping.
Buy your Wall Streeter a bike for Christmas.
This gift is fun because you can pick a bike to match his or her personality and own personal style.
What's more is biking to work is trendy because it shows you're healthy. We know some Goldmanites who bike to work regularly.
If you search eBay there's tons of memorabilia from defunct firms such as Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and MF Global.
Buy your favourite Wall Streeter anything from t-shirts, cigar humidors, fleeces and pens.
It's all vintage now.
