PRESENTING: 8 women entrepreneurs under 30 to watch in 2021

Katy Hearn; Arnav Dalmia; Eucalypso; Gemist; Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

Investors, founders, CEOs, and other industry experts sent in over 50 nominations for women who rose above tough economic challenges with their sharp business acumen and tenaciousness.

From the cofounders of an online rental service for South Asian fashion to a 15-year-old inventor of teeth cleaning candy popular on Amazon, here are Business Insiders top picks for entrepreneurs to watch out for this coming year.

