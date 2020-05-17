PRESENTING: Why you should put your Paycheck Protection loan into a separate bank account

Crystal Cox/Business Insider You’ll have better luck getting your loan forgiven if you put it in a separate bank account.

Depositing your small-business loans through the Paycheck Protection Program into a separate account not only helps you keep track of funds, it also puts you on track to have them forgiven.

Legal and financial experts recommended keeping the loan separate to prevent unintentional misuse of funds. It also prevents payroll errors from popping up.

Here are all the reasons why you should make a separate account for your small-business loan, and how to hold onto those funds for good.

