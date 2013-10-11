PRESENTING: What The CEOs Of The Largest Australian Companies Are Paid

Chief executive officers of listed Australian companies come under huge amounts of public scrutiny, but they’re also paid pretty well for their efforts.

A recent ACSI report put Australia’s the average pay package of an ASX100 CEO at $4.7 million – almost 70 times the average national salary.

Among CEOs of Australia’s 100 largest companies, ACSI found a median fixed salary of $1.95 million and median bonus of $1.06 million – but packages varied widely from company to company.

Business Insider Australia looked at the latest annual reports of the 10 largest ASX-listed firms by market capitalisation to find out what their CEOs were paid last year:

