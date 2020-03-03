PRESENTING: The best apps, books, habits, and podcasts entrepreneurs can use to make their business more organised and profitable

Courtesy photos Amazon’s Best Small Businesses: From top left, Wian and Emile van Blommestein of Ayoba-Yo, Andris Lagsdin of Baking Steel Co., Kris Damhorst and Megin Cassimatis of Damhorst Toys, Tristen Gratz of EcoBark Pets, Madeline Haydon of nutpods, and Sean Brownlee of Ravenox.

There are countless apps, books, habits, and podcasts available that promise to help you run your business.

To cut through the clutter, we asked the finalists of Amazon’s best small business owners award to recommend the ones they rely on every day.

Here’s what the owners of Ayoba-Yo, Damhorst Toys, Nutpods,Nerdbugs, Soul Insole,Bedtime Bulb, Habit Nest, Joe Chocolate Co., Watex Green Living, Baking Steel Co., EcoBark Pets, EazyHold, 1818 Farms,Ravenox, Obia Naturals, and PlayerTen shared with us.

Subscribe to BI Prime to read all the recommendations below.

What to read

Thomas Lohnes/Stringer/Getty Images

Digital tools to supercharge your business

Getty Images

Insights and interviews to learn on the go

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Getting the most out of each day

Getty Images

BONUS: How to start selling on Amazon

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.