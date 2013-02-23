PRESENTING: The World's Best-Designed Newspapers

Photo: The Society for News Design
Newspapers are a declining business, thanks mostly to Craigslist and Google.But that doesn’t mean there aren’t people still working hard to make them beautiful and informative.
The Society for News Design is a worldwide organisation dedicated to “enhancing communication around the world through excellence in visual journalism.”
You can learn more about the organisation here. You can follow SND on Twitter here.
“Our members art direct, design, edit, report, illustrate, make photos and video, visualise data – and write code.”
As a part of this mission, SND hosts an annual Best of News Design competition.
It’s just come out with its 2013 winners, and created slide deck to highlight their work.
Here is how The Society of News Design describes itself:
The Society for News Design (SND) is an international organisation for news media professionals and visual communicators -- specifically those who create print/web/mobile publications and products. Our members art direct, design, edit, report, illustrate, make photos and video, visualise data -- and write code.
Founded in 1979, it is a US-registered non-profit organisation with around 1,500 members worldwide. Among other activities, we host an annual Best of News Design competition open to newspapers and magazines from around the world, and a yearly conference (rotating through various cities) that brings in visual journalists from all over the world.
You can learn more about the organisation here.
Here is how The Society of News Design describes itself:
The Society for News Design (SND) is an international organisation for news media professionals and visual communicators -- specifically those who create print/web/mobile publications and products. Our members art direct, design, edit, report, illustrate, make photos and video, visualise data -- and write code.
Founded in 1979, it is a US-registered non-profit organisation with around 1,500 members worldwide. Among other activities, we host an annual Best of News Design competition open to newspapers and magazines from around the world, and a yearly conference (rotating through various cities) that brings in visual journalists from all over the world.
You can learn more about the organisation here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.