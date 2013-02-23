PRESENTING: The World's Best-Designed Newspapers

Photo: The Society for News Design

Newspapers are a declining business, thanks mostly to Craigslist and Google.But that doesn’t mean there aren’t people still working hard to make them beautiful and informative.



The Society for News Design is a worldwide organisation dedicated to “enhancing communication around the world through excellence in visual journalism.”

You can learn more about the organisation here. You can follow SND on Twitter here.

“Our members art direct, design, edit, report, illustrate, make photos and video, visualise data – and write code.”

As a part of this mission, SND hosts an annual Best of News Design competition.

It’s just come out with its 2013 winners, and created slide deck to highlight their work.

