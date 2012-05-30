Meet An Undeniable Welfare Queen In The UK

Photo: Flickr / Emily Webber

You’ve met the undeniable welfare queen of Los Angeles, now meet her counterpart across the pond, Stephanie Fennessy-Sharp. Sharp, 29, lives in Kent, England and has 10 children, but while she’s healthy and able, she and her 56-year-old husband Ian, a retired factory worker, choose not to work.



Together they claim a roughly £72k salary before tax, according to the Daily Mail’s Deborah Andrews. Here’s how it’s done:

“… She took on the role as his permanent carer – enabling her to claim carer’s allowance in addition to Ian’s £60 a week incapacity benefit. It also allows Stephanie to be exempt from the Jobseekers Allowance rules, meaning she does not lose her benefits when she fails to look for employment. To receive carer’s allowance, Stephanie should be caring for Ian 35 hours a week, which she admits she doesn’t need to, given that Ian suffers from headaches only once every few weeks.”

For her part, Sharp volunteers at a charity shop and says she hopes to instill a similar work ethic in her children to “maintain a sense of pride.”

Regardless, the Internet at large seems pretty fed up with people refusing to work and settling for a government handout. As one commenter wrote in response to BI’s coverage of Octomom Nadya Suleman, “This is one sick woman. She is an example [of] all that is completely disgusting and revolting with women who see themselves [as] breeding machines.”

If only they were more like the Duggars.

