PRESENTING: The Ultimate Humiliation For Rick Perry

Presenting the results of a Texas Tribune poll specifically of Texans:



Photo: Texas Tribune

Texas Gov. Rick Perry is tied in his home state, the state whose record as governor he is touting as the reason he should be the Republican nominee for president. It doesn’t get much worse than this.

The other troubling statistic in this poll is for Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, who would tie President Barack Obama 36-34 in a head-to-head general election matchup (within the poll’s ±3.46 margin of error).

Perry would defeat Obama 45-37, Herman Cain would win 40-35, and Rep. Ron Paul would top Obama 38-33.

Romney is the presumptive nominee among the Republican establishment, but he is clearly having serious difficulties reaching out to the conservative electorate.

