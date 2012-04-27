PRESENTING: The Single Greatest Craigslist Car Ad Of All Time

An ad on Craigslist is all about the wording. Say something boring and it’ll be lost in the mire.



But say something outrageous and you may be on your way to viral fame.

This ad, which we saw on Reddit, definitely falls into the latter category. It may just be the single greatest car ad ever on the site. The owner boasts that “every previous owner has had a beard” and the Grand Am even has features like “doors” and “seats.”

Those are definitely bragging points in our book.

Check out the ad out below and click to make it larger (Reddit via Hooniverse):

Photo: Reddit

Check out a car that looks wimpy in comparison >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.