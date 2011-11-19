Presenting: The Official Occupy Wall Street Anthem, Courtesy Of Third Eye Blind

Historically, protest movements have always generated iconic music that represents the spirit of the time. The civil rights era gave us “We Shall Overcome.” From Vietnam came “For What It’s Worth.” LAPD brutality inspired “Fuck tha Police.” And so forth.



Now, finally, Occupy Wall Street has a protest song to call it’s own: “If There Ever Was A Time,” by 90s alt-rockers Third Eye Blind, whose biggest hit, “Semi-Charmed Life” peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in the summer of 1997.

Listen, as lead singer Stephan Jenkins—whose heart is in the right place, anyway—sings “come meet me down at Zuccotti Park” over the track’s circa-last-decade acoustic funk strumming and snappy drums.

“I hope we flood this movement with music,” Jenkins posted on the band’s website. Yes, but does it have to be yours? Seriously, though—your move, Better Than Ezra.

