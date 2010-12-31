Presenting The Most Profitable Non-Football College Athletics Team In America

There’s only one non-football program among the 25 most profitable college teams in America, according to Department of Education documents, and that’s University of Louisville basketball.



Cardinals’ basketball is the 21st most profitable squad, behind 20 major football programs, and nets the university $16.8 million in profits on $25.9 million revenue.

The program has qualified for the NCAA tournament in seven of the last eight seasons, and posted back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2008 and 2009.

Louisville is a huge program that plays in basketball-crazed Kentucky, yet its still mildly surprising that the program out-earns legendary hoops programs at UNC and Duke. It’s also more profitable than football programs at USC, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Oregon.

Clearly, head coach Rick Pitino has earned his $2.25 million annual salary.

