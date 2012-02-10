PRESENTING: The Most 'Liked' Wall Street CEOs

Photo: Facebook.com

There’s no denying it — there’s definitely been a great deal of ire directed at Wall Street lately, especially toward the bank CEOs.But many of these CEOs are still “liked.”



Well, on Facebook, that is.

Those who use the social networking site can join so-called “like pages” and there are pages dedicated to these Wall Street titans. (Of course, we suspect that many of them are not “official” pages.)

While the numbers aren’t staggering or jaw-dropping, it appears that they do, in fact, have fans in the social media sphere.

