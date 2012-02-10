PRESENTING: The Most 'Liked' Wall Street CEOs

Photo: Facebook.com
There’s no denying it — there’s definitely been a great deal of ire directed at Wall Street lately, especially toward the bank CEOs.But many of these CEOs are still “liked.”
Well, on Facebook, that is.
Those who use the social networking site can join so-called “like pages” and there are pages dedicated to these Wall Street titans. (Of course, we suspect that many of them are not “official” pages.)
While the numbers aren’t staggering or jaw-dropping, it appears that they do, in fact, have fans in the social media sphere.
Bank: Barclays
Number of 'Likes': 4
People Talking About This: 1
Fun Fact: He began his career as a lecturer at UConn's business school.
Bank: UBS
Number of 'Likes': 8
People Talking About This: 1
Fun Fact: He took an apprenticeship at the age of 15 at the Corner Bank in Lugano.
Bank: Morgan Stanley
Number of 'Likes': 14
People Talking About This: 0
Fun Fact: He has a law degree.
Bank: SocGen
Number of 'Likes': 42
People Talking About This: 0
Fun Fact: He worked as a technical adviser in Nicolas Sarkozy's office, then Minister of Budget and Communication, back in 1993.
Bank: Wells Fargo
Number of 'Likes': 49
People Talking About This: 5
Fun Fact: He had bad grades in high school and limited finances and subsequently had to take a job as a bread maker.
Bank: Bank of America
Number of 'Likes': 109
People Talking About This: 4
Fun Fact: He was the co-captain of the rugby team while at Brown University.
Bank: Goldman Sachs
Number of 'Likes': 479
People Talking About This: 14
Fun Fact: To earn money as a kid, he took up a job selling concessions at the Yankees' stadium.
Bank: Citi
Number of 'Likes': 4,062
People Talking About This: 143
Fun Fact: Pandit has bachelor's and a master's degrees in engineering.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.