What Is Goldman Going To Eat At Its Big Christmas Party?

Goldmanites gotta eat!



Cassandra Does Tokyo (via ZeroHedge) imagines what the reviled bank might have at its annual Christmas party:

Goldman Sachs Holiday Fete – 2009 at the Palais Versailles

APERITIFS & HORS D’OEUVRES

Finest Golden Chartreuse Elixir DOM Benedictine Selection of Trappist ‘Biere Belgique’ Chateauneuf du Papes – Balthazars of Domaine du Pegau 2000 Minted-Green Dacquiris Flowing From a Kozlowski-Inspired Ice Sculpture Fountain. (Holy Water or non-alcoholic beverages available on request) With Canapes of ‘Pigs-in-a-Blanket’, ‘Devilled-Eggs’, Blood Sausage; Godiveau Lyonnais; * * * * * * *

FIRST COURSE

Shark-Fin Soup or Fish & Loaves (fish is sustainably caught from the banks of Iceland) or “Salade Romanov” of Lobster & Black Truffles Sprinkled With Gold Foil * * * * * * *

MAIN COURSES (Served Smorgasbord or “All You Can Eat-Style”, to satiate the most unsatiable of appetites)

Roasted Market Goose Entier with “Couilles Brasse” With Scalped Pototoes Chateaubriand of Milk-FED Beef avec une Sauce Banquiere Braised Roebucks in a Creme-de-la-Creme Sauce Banquette-Holding a ‘Surf And Turf’ with a bonus of sauce fine-blanc Traditional Stuffed Turkey in a “Sangfroid” sauce Freshly-Slaughtered Cutest Spring Lamb (Roasted on a Spit) in a Minted Sauce “Stuffed Sucking Pig Five-Ways” (Chef’s Surprise) * * * * * * *

DESSERT

Cherry-Picked-Bonus Jubilee Sponge Cake with a Luxurious Creme Anglaise Grand-Sized Profiterole Balls with a Rich Chocolate Sauce Gaffes with a Blanc-Fine Syrup * * * * *

PETITS-FOURS

American Sponge-Drops Bittersweet Karma Cookies

