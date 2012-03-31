PRESENTING: The Easiest Ivy League School To Get Into

Photo: Jay Yarow

The eight universities that make up the Ivy League sent admissions decisions to hundreds of thousands of applicants yesterday, with six of the schools hitting record low admit rates.But one remains just a tad easier to get into than the others, mainly because its undergraduate class is more than twice as large. That school is Cornell University.



This year Cornell accepted 16.2 per cent of its 37,812 person applicant pool. That’s well below last year’s 18.0 per cent rate, but higher than most Ivy institutions which have fallen into the single digits — only the University of Pennsylvania also remains in the low double digits, at 12.3 per cent this year.

Cornell wait listed 3,120 applicants.

The Ithaca-based school can claim one interesting win: It rejected more applicants than Dartmouth received.

