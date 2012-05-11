GOLDMAN: These Companies Will Get Crushed In The Fiscal-Cliff-Mageddon

Photo: omarrr12 via YouTube
The “fiscal cliff” is likely to make this year’s lame-duck Congressional session the most exciting in living memory (if you’re into that kind of thing). To recap, after 2012, a series of “sequestrations” are going to kick in that will cut defence and discretionary spending by a combined 4 per cent, according to Mercatus.
The debate will be whether those cuts will be staved off or not.
And according to Goldman Sachs, the last time we had a major debate on government spending levels — the debt ceiling talks — companies with heavy exposure to government significantly underperformed.
In that spirit, the bank’s research unit compiled a list of the companies deriving the most revenue from government spending.
What’s shocking is not so much the names as the amount of money they get — some of them are practically government agencies.
We put together the 20 firms that get 50 per cent or more of their revenues from tax dollars.
Ticker: HII
Sales exposure to government: 99%
Description: Shipbuilder
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: LMT
Sales exposure to government: 97%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: GVA
Sales exposure to government: 95%
Description: Contracting and construction
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: NOC
Sales exposure to government: 90%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: LLL
Sales exposure to government: 90%
Description: Aerospace equipment developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: RTN
Sales exposure to government: 86%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: AVAV
Sales exposure to government: 85%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: HRS
Sales exposure to government: 82%
Description: Communication and IT services provider
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: ATK
Sales exposure to government: 82%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: GD
Sales exposure to government: 80%
Description: Aerospace and defence systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: FLIR
Sales exposure to government: 78%
Description: Thermal imaging systems developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: TTEK
Sales exposure to government: 69%
Description: Natural resource services and consulting
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: URS
Sales exposure to government: 68%
Description: Power generator maintenance
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: MSI
Sales exposure to government: 65%
Description: Communication and IT service provider
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: ACM
Sales exposure to government: 62%
Description: Infrastructure maintenance
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: CLH
Sales exposure to government: 50%
Description: Hazmat services
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: BBD
Sales exposure to government: 53%
Description: Aerospace equipment developer
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: RSG
Sales exposure to government: 50%
Description: Waste management services
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: WCN
Sales exposure to government: 50%
Description: Waste management services
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
Ticker: WM
Sales exposure to government: 50%
Description: Waste management services
Source: Goldman Sachs Research
