GOLDMAN: These Companies Will Get Crushed In The Fiscal-Cliff-Mageddon

The “fiscal cliff” is likely to make this year’s lame-duck Congressional session the most exciting in living memory (if you’re into that kind of thing). To recap, after 2012, a series of “sequestrations” are going to kick in that will cut defence and discretionary spending by a combined 4 per cent, according to Mercatus.



The debate will be whether those cuts will be staved off or not.

And according to Goldman Sachs, the last time we had a major debate on government spending levels — the debt ceiling talks — companies with heavy exposure to government significantly underperformed.

In that spirit, the bank’s research unit compiled a list of the companies deriving the most revenue from government spending.

What’s shocking is not so much the names as the amount of money they get — some of them are practically government agencies.

We put together the 20 firms that get 50 per cent or more of their revenues from tax dollars.

