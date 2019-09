PRESENTING: The biggest contradiction on Wall Street.



Sell-side analysts are at historic levels of stock market bearishness, as this BofA indicator shows. (Via Barry Ritholtz)



Photo: BofA/ML

And on the other hand, actual portfolio managers are more bullish than they have been in years.

Photo: BofA/ML

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.