Presenting The $788 Chinese Bathroom

From The Telegraph:



Only the biggest-spending customers at the Starlight 68 department store, in the heart of the central city of Chongqing, are permitted to use the VIP lavatories on the first floor.

Customers spending a minimum of 5000 yuan (£500) are given a loyalty card that they need to access the loos, and also entitles them to a 10 per cent discount on certain brands.

Apparently there’s no difference between this one and the rest of the bathrooms for the plebes. It’s just about exclusivity.

