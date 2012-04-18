Guess Which Carrier Has The Fastest 4G Network

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

PCWorld has taken the average measurements of upload and download speeds on 3G and 4G networks on the major carriers around the country.The big winner? AT&T, which PCWorld says has the best all around 4G network.



Here’s a quick breakdown fo the study:

On 3G, winning both the download and upload speeds, is T-Mobile.

The fastest download speed on 4G was AT&T.

The fastest upload speed on 4G was Verizon.

PCWorld did a great job, so click here to read the full report and see how your carrier stacks up >

