The Most Environmentally Friendly Banks In The World

Bloomberg Markets magazine has just released its annual ranking of the world’s greenest banks.



And no, they’re not talking about money this time.

Bloomberg Markets’ ranking tallies how much banks are investing and lending to support clean energy and how they’re managing their own power consumption and carbon footprints.

The report, which ranked 48 banks in 19 countries, provides overall rankings as well as rankings in terms of clean-energy investments as well as reducing environmental impact.

This year, Bank of America placed No. 2 in the overall rankings compared with No. 34 last year because its big bet on solar energy, the report said.

European banks lead the ranking list with 13 of the world’s greenest banks. Three U.S. banks have the top spots in the list.

