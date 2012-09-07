13 Super-Influential Finance People That You've Never Heard Of

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bloomberg Markets magazine has a cool feature out this week: a list of the 50 Most Influential people in global markets.The list includes some well-known heavyweights — Jamie Dimon, Ben Bernanke, Mario Draghi and Mark Zuckerberg.
But there were an abundance of folks who, frankly, we’d never really heard of, or had only covered marginally.
But we’ll start paying attention to them now, and would suggest you do likewise.
Title: Chairman, Seadrill Ltd.
Bloomberg Markets Category: Corporate Power Broker
Made headlines when: He recently invested $7 billion in oil-drilling rigs and another $4 billion in ships to move liquefied natural gas and other fuels, according to Bloomberg. He controls a massive shipping empire and according to Forbes is the 75th-wealthiest person in the world.
Title: CEO, BTG Pactual
Bloomberg Markets Category: Banker
Made headlines when: He was profiled in the New York Times last year for having created Brazil's largest independent investment bank.
Title: Chairman, Hyundai Moto Co.
Bloomberg Markets Category: Corporate Power Broker
Made headlines when: Hyundai became the most profitable of the world's large automakers in 2011 and was the only major carmaker to gain U.S. market share during the 2009 downturn, though it's now losing ground according to Reuters - its market share slid to 4.8 per cent last month from 5.5 per cent a year ago and 5.4 per cent in July.
Title: Minister, West Bengal
Bloomberg Markets Category: Policy maker
Made headlines when: She tripped up Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reform agenda by opposing foreign retailers. But she also recently stormed out of an interview after she accused student questioners of being 'Maoists.'
Title: CEO, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Bloomberg Markets Category: Banker
Made headlines when: The stability of CIBC became the envy of the world, according to Bloomberg. He recently warned banks were underestimating the magnitude of pending regulations.
Title: Chairman, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
Bloomberg Markets Category: Banker
Made headlines when: The ICBC became the world's most profitable bank in August.
Title: Chairman, UK Financial Services Authority
Bloomberg Markets Category: Policy maker
Made headlines when: He was seen to have forced the resignation of now-former Barcalys CEO Bob Diamond.
Title: President, IFO Institute
Bloomberg Markets Category: Thinker
Made headlines when: His influential essays strengthened German lawmakers' opposition to bailing out Greece.
Title: Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
Bloomberg Markets Category: Money manager
Made headlines when: He took over the helm of the world's largest sovereign wealth fund in 2010 after his brother died.
Title: Senior Fellow, Breugel
Bloomberg Markets Category: Thinker
Made headlines when: He became a must-have guest and source for Western press throughout the Eurocrisis.
Title: Co-head of Securities, Goldman Sachs
Bloomberg Markets Category: Banker
Made headlines when: She was promoted earlier this year to oversee businesses that according to Bloomberg generated 60 per cent of Goldman's revenue in 2011.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.