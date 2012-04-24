Presenting: The 100 Funniest Pictures Of Sports Fans Ever

Laces are tied, foam fingers in hand, clean-pressed jerseys feeling snug. All that’s left for these diehards is an empty poster board and an array of brightly-coloured permanent markers.



Whoever told you sporting events involved athletic masterpieces and crowd eruptions hasn’t seen what we’ve seen, hasn’t teared from laughter the way we have after truly studying the art of fandship.

There are those who reek of violence, others who always seem depressed and, finally, those who veer towards comedy as they watch their team battle for victory.

Get ready for 100 hilarious pics of fans improvising and entertaining, giving their teams more than just a loud roar and respectful clap.

See all 100 at Bleacher Report

