The 10 Best Cities For Single People

The best cities for singles are not merely those that have the most single people. Money matters.With that in mind, finance advice and business forecast website Kiplinger has put together a list of the 10 best cities for singles, factoring in income and living costs, along with unmarried households and what they call a date-night tab (the cost of two movie tickets and a bottle of wine).
They were nice enough to share their research with us (and you can see more data on the cities at their website). You’d be surprised to see which cities made the list.
Metro population: 148,620
Unmarried households: 54.4 % (avg.=49.4%)
Date-night tab: $24.32
Because Iowa City is located in the Midwest, Kiplinger notes that the area is relatively cheap.
Metro population: 488,508
Unmarried households: 53.0%
Date-night tab: $27.71
Another relatively cheap Southern city, Durham's living costs are 10% below average.
Metro population: 18,700,715
Unmarried households: 53.0%
Date-night tab: $34.82
New York City doesn't only mean Manhattan. Fort Greene and Astoria are affordable and hip neighborhoods Kiplinger recommends you check out.
Metro population: 364,445
Unmarried households: 52.5%
Date-night tab: $27.79
With Princeton 20 minutes away, Trenton sits in close proximity to some hip New Jersey neighborhoods.
Metro population:5,911,638
Unmarried households: 53.1%
Date-night tab: $27.65
Kiplinger recommends you look at Philadelphia as an affordable alternative to New York.
Metro population:12,723,781
Unmarried households: 54.1%
Date-night tab: $30.69
Though expensive, the city's singles ratio is the second highest on Kiplinger's list.
Metro population:2,683,160
Unmarried households: 52.9%
Date-night tab: $28.75
With a beautiful inner harbor, Baltimore is more romantic a city than some know.
Metro population:4,244,889
Unmarried households: 53.9%
Date-night tab: $26.99
If you like an active date, Santa Cruz offers a variety of water sports, beaches, and an amusement park.
Metro population: 166,706
Unmarried households: 51.9%
Date-night tab: $24.98
Kiplinger notes that Bloomington is cheap and hip enough to be considered a viable alternative to Chicago.
Metro population: 343,947
Unmarried households: 54.4%
Date-night tab: $23.76
With high incomes, lots of college students (and post-college bachelors and bachelorettes), Ann Arbor is a burgeoning oasis of romance.
