PRESENTING: What solo entrepreneurs can do to ensure they get paid and also qualify for forgiveness when using their PPP loan

JGalione/Getty Images If you’re a single member LLC that’s received less loan money than anticipated, you have two choices for moving forward.

Sole proprietors who’ve applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans have struggled to receive proper funding due to the structure of their businesses. They have been forced to either take a gamble and pay themselves with the money they have received – even if it’s a lower amount than they needed – or go through the process of reapplying for a bigger loan.

Experts outlined to Business Insider how these two processes work, including what might happen if you decide to give yourself income from the money meant for your payroll expenses.

“I would think very hard about repaying the loan or returning the funds and trying to apply again – that could be problematic,” said Gerald Weidner, a partner at the law firm Stinson LLP based in Kansas City.

