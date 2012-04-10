BANK OF AMERICA: These 6 Companies Will Probably Miss Earnings This Quarter

Eric Platt
Earlier today we brought you a list of companies that Bank of America sees outperforming during earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow.

The investment bank also put out a screen for publicly traded companies it believes will miss consensus forecasts.

All six firms that made the list are sell rated by Bank of America and missed earnings estimates last quarter.

International Game Technology

Ticker: IGT

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.26 per share on revenue of $524 million

Sector: Casinos and Gaming

J.C. Penney Co.

Ticker: JCP

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.6 billion

Sector: Retail

Sunoco Inc.

Ticker: SUN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.0 billion

Sector: Oil & Gas

VeriSign Inc.

Ticker: VRSN

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.43 per share on revenue of $209 million

Sector: IT and Programming

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Ticker: AMD

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.5 billion

Sector: Semiconductor

MetroPCS Communications Inc.

Ticker: PCS

Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion

Sector: Telecommunications

