BANK OF AMERICA: These 6 Companies Will Probably Miss Earnings This Quarter

Earlier today we brought you a list of companies that Bank of America sees outperforming during earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow.
The investment bank also put out a screen for publicly traded companies it believes will miss consensus forecasts.
All six firms that made the list are sell rated by Bank of America and missed earnings estimates last quarter.
Ticker: IGT
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.26 per share on revenue of $524 million
Sector: Casinos and Gaming
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: JCP
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.6 billion
Sector: Retail
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: SUN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.05 per share on revenue of $6.0 billion
Sector: Oil & Gas
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: VRSN
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.43 per share on revenue of $209 million
Sector: IT and Programming
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: AMD
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.5 billion
Sector: Semiconductor
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Ticker: PCS
Consensus EPS & Sales: $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion
Sector: Telecommunications
Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
