PRESENTING: Use this exact email template from a LinkedIn career expert to network and find a new job during a recession

LinkedIn Blair Heitmann is LinkedIn’s in-house career expert.

The coronavirus pandemic and looming global recession will leave many people out of a job – and looking for a new one.

In the week ending April 4, a total of 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment, the Labour Department reported.

Approaching someone in your network and asking if their company is hiring right now can seem a little presumptuous. That’s why many job seekers are hesitant to start reaching out, Blair Heitmann, an in-house career expert at LinkedIn, said.

But your network “is your No. 1 asset as a professional over the course of your career,” Heitmann said. In fact, some companies don’t post senior-level positions on job boards, and the only way to find them is to network your way into a recruiter’s database.

Networking can be especially useful right now as a way to explore new career opportunities if your company – or your entire industry – is on shaky footing. And while some people may be overwhelmed, Heitmann thinks others may be delighted to arrange a phone call now that they’re socially isolated.

In your initial message, Heitmann said, you’ll want to acknowledge the crisis situation, but also be forthright about how they can help you.

If you’re still feeling sheepish, remember that people generally like being asked for advice. Research suggests that it makes them feel like they’re on your side and makes you seem smart.

Stephanie Brown, the author of “Fired: Why Losing Your Job Is The Best Thing That Can Happen To You,” wrote for Business Insider that she was able to land a series of networking meetings by including the same sentence in every message: “I would love your advice on what you think I should do next.”

