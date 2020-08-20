PRESENTING: How a 27-year-old freelancer built up business on the freelancing platform Fiverr to make over $350,000 a year

Alexandra Fasulo Alexandra Fasulo.

When Alexandra Fasulo first joined Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelancers, she viewed the platform as a simple way to earn some extra cash on the side. She only started to take the platform more seriously after quitting her job in public relations later that year.

Now, five years later, she’s made more than $US350,000 exclusively from Fiverr gigs, writing blog posts, press releases, social media content, and product descriptions for Amazon and Shopify.

The 27-year-old shared with Business Insider the strategies that helped turn her career around – like how she secured stellar reviews and juggled multiple tasks – and what she recommends to other freelancers just starting out.

“It’s not a get-rich-quick-overnight type of thing,” Fasulo said. “But if you’re patient with it, there’s no reason why you can’t hit six figures in one, two, or three years like I did.”

