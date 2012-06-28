PRESENTING: Google's 10 Worst Flops Ever

Marcus Moretti
Google just announced some new stuff at Google I/O 2012.Hopefully none of it flops like the stuff on this list.

[Dates from SearchEngineLand.]

Google Answers

Lifespan: April 2002 - November 2006

This was Google's response to Yahoo! Answers. Google actually paid researchers to provide answers to users' queries.

Froogle

Lifespan: December 2002 - April 2007

Froogle was Google's pun-heavy products search engine, which made a good run. The name was the issue, really. Now it's taken the form of Google Product Search.

Google Video

Lifespan: January 2005 - January 2009

The video search service indexed clips from all websites. YouTube launched in February 2006, and it took Google three years to admit defeat by buying it. The Google Video site is still up, but you can't upload videos directly to it.

Google X

Lifespan: March 15, 2005 - March 16, 2005

Yup, it lasted just one day. The idea was to display all of Google's products in a row of icons above the search bar. Hovering your mouse over an icon would enlarge it the way app icons do in Apple's OSX dock. Google just couldn't pull it off.

Dodgeball

Lifespan: May 2005 - January 2009

Dodgeball was Dennis Crowley's original Foursquare. It let you check in using SMS messages. Google discontinued it in 2009, and Crowley went on to found Foursquare.

Source: TechCrunch

Web Accelerator

Lifespan: May 2005 - October 2008

The point was to quicken the pace of your web browsing. But there were unintended consequences. You couldn't watch YouTube videos, as this poor quality clip demonstrates. Google killed the app but used some of the technology to make its own browser, Chrome, super fast.

Google Print Ads

Lifespan: November 2006 - January 2009

While other companies were trying to figure out web ads, Google tried going in the opposite direction. It turns out it's not that easy. The program lasted just over two years.

Lively

Lifespan: July 2008 - January 2009

Never heard of Lively? It was Google's foray into virtual reality. It looks something like Second Life. Too bad it didn't take off.

Google Wave

Lifespan: May 2009 - October 2011

The point of Wave was to facilitate online collaboration. It was a bit crowded. Some of the technology was later incorporated into Google Docs and other collaboration apps that are now successful.

Google Buzz

Lifespan: February 2010 - October 2011

This was Google's first attempt at a social network-type service. They ditched it to focus on Google+. Their second effort hasn't done much better.

