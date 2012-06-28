PRESENTING: Google's 10 Worst Flops Ever

Photo: YouTube
Google just announced some new stuff at Google I/O 2012.Hopefully none of it flops like the stuff on this list.
Lifespan: April 2002 - November 2006
This was Google's response to Yahoo! Answers. Google actually paid researchers to provide answers to users' queries.
Lifespan: December 2002 - April 2007
Froogle was Google's pun-heavy products search engine, which made a good run. The name was the issue, really. Now it's taken the form of Google Product Search.
Lifespan: January 2005 - January 2009
The video search service indexed clips from all websites. YouTube launched in February 2006, and it took Google three years to admit defeat by buying it. The Google Video site is still up, but you can't upload videos directly to it.
Lifespan: March 15, 2005 - March 16, 2005
Yup, it lasted just one day. The idea was to display all of Google's products in a row of icons above the search bar. Hovering your mouse over an icon would enlarge it the way app icons do in Apple's OSX dock. Google just couldn't pull it off.
Lifespan: May 2005 - January 2009
Dodgeball was Dennis Crowley's original Foursquare. It let you check in using SMS messages. Google discontinued it in 2009, and Crowley went on to found Foursquare.
Lifespan: May 2005 - October 2008
The point was to quicken the pace of your web browsing. But there were unintended consequences. You couldn't watch YouTube videos, as this poor quality clip demonstrates. Google killed the app but used some of the technology to make its own browser, Chrome, super fast.
Lifespan: November 2006 - January 2009
While other companies were trying to figure out web ads, Google tried going in the opposite direction. It turns out it's not that easy. The program lasted just over two years.
Lifespan: July 2008 - January 2009
Never heard of Lively? It was Google's foray into virtual reality. It looks something like Second Life. Too bad it didn't take off.
Lifespan: May 2009 - October 2011
The point of Wave was to facilitate online collaboration. It was a bit crowded. Some of the technology was later incorporated into Google Docs and other collaboration apps that are now successful.
Lifespan: February 2010 - October 2011
This was Google's first attempt at a social network-type service. They ditched it to focus on Google+. Their second effort hasn't done much better.
