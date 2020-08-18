PRESENTING: The email template that helped me land my first 10 paying clients after I left my 6-figure job in tech to start my own coaching business

Susie Moore Susie Moore is a NYC-based life coach and entrepreneur.

Two years after starting a successful side hustle as a life coach and consultant, Susie Moore quit her $US500,000 a year job in tech to pursue her passion full time.

She started out by promoting and sharing her new business with friends, family, and anyone who would listen to generate awareness and interest from potential clients. Now, she’s sharing tips with Business Insider on getting your own business up and running, with strategies and an email template that helped her land her first paying clients.

“So instead of thinking, Where’s my next client coming from? How will I get people to know about me? I’m spinning gold, where are my people? You can let them find you – in a big way,” Moore says.

