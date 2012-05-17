PRESENTING: America's Energy Future

Photo: EOL Education and Learning Group

The American Petroleum Institute is the mega lobbying group for the country’s oil and natural gas industry, just-released their annual Energy in Charts report.The group warns of the energy crunch that looms over the country in the next decade — the same ones we have written about recently.



“We need to change course and acknowledge that the current path of shrinking energy options won’t support the energy needs and economic growth required to ensure a better future for all Americans. We must not single out energy sources in order to promote one source of energy over another. We must abandon the energy rhetoric that pits one resource against another. We need all of our resources—oil and natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, biofuels and more.”

We’ve compiled the 28 charts that together paint a pretty complete picture of where things stand now, and where they’re likely to stand going forward.

Remember of course that these charts come from a lobbying group with obvious interests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.