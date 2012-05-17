PRESENTING: America's Energy Future

The American Petroleum Institute is the mega lobbying group for the country’s oil and natural gas industry, just-released their annual Energy in Charts report.The group warns of the energy crunch that looms over the country in the next decade — the same ones we have written about recently.

“We need to change course and acknowledge that the current path of shrinking energy options won’t support the energy needs and economic growth required to ensure a better future for all Americans. We must not single out energy sources in order to promote one source of energy over another. We must abandon the energy rhetoric that pits one resource against another. We need all of our resources—oil and natural gas, coal, nuclear, wind, solar, biofuels and more.”

We’ve compiled the 28 charts that together paint a pretty complete picture of where things stand now, and where they’re likely to stand going forward. 

Remember of course that these charts come from a lobbying group with obvious interests.

By 2035, our energy consumption will have increased about 5%.

By 2035, renewable resources will satisfy one-sixth of the country's energy needs.

Natgas production has surged, while oil production has declined.

The number of known shale plays continues to grow...

...And will comprise half of all production by 2035.

The rest of the world will soon be ramping up its liquid fuel production.

Although forecasts for untapped domestic reserves are bullish.

Capacity has expanded despite refinery cuts.

World energy consumption will increase by nearly one-third by 2035.

The Gulf of Mexico still has huge untapped reserves...

...Although crude estimates have recently been trimmed.

And fossil fuel deposit forecasts grow ever more bullish.

America is the world's third-largest crude producer...

...But until recently was a net importer of petroleum products (which are not limited to crude).

This chart illustrates the inefficiencies of trading with OPEC.

API believes regulations are leaving the U.S. flat-footed when it comes to competing with other countries.

Non-federal lands host the bulk of drilling activity...

...Though it could be much less...

...A lot less, the API argues.

Much is required for drilling to go forward.

The country remains a patchwork of refining requirements...

...And gas taxes.

It's not a cheap industry to operate in.

Prices have almost returned to pre-crash highs...

...Though API says refiner margins are way down.

Earnings are in the middle of the pack.

Investor returns are strongly tied to oil...

...As is the U.S. government.

