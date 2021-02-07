PRESENTING: 10 tech companies helping to keep Amazon Web Services cloud costs under control

Scott Chancellor Apptio Chief Product and Technology Officer Scott Chancellor.

Amazon Web Services offers computing power and storage across the globe. But without centralised management, businesses can quickly find themselves running up big bills or creating “cloud sprawl.” The pandemic, with companies relying on remote operations served up by the cloud, has exacerbated these issues.

Cloud consultancies exist to help AWS users avoid such pitfalls. They specialise in helping businesses minimise scope creep in their deployments and right-size their cloud usage while also plugging security holes and improving performance. Their clients come out on the other side having saved as much as 30% up to even 60% on their AWS instances, these companies reported.

Here are 10 tech companies helping keep costs under control, and the VCs funding them.

