Presenting: The Amazing Story Of The Vanderbilts, Who Came From Nothing To Conquer America

Continuing in our series profiling fabulously wealthy American families, we present to you the history of the Vanderbilts.What sets this brood apart is how long they’ve been in America — and how little of their industrial empire remains.
But while their financial holdings may have faded away, the physical remnants of their wealth stretch the length of the East Coast.
Their American patriarch, Jan Aertsen Van Der Bilt, was in the city at least by 1651, the year his son Aris' name appears in the registry of the Dutch Reformed Church in Brooklyn (which still stands).
His father was a local sea merchant. One author has written that the 18th century Vanderbilts were 'a miserable set of farmers, fishermen and laborers, noses close to the grindstone and the clods never shaken off their boots -- when they could afford boots.'
However, Cornelius senior is described as a 'very handsome man,' and he was able to marry above his station.
He was removed from school at age 11 to assist his father's river shipping business.
He preferred sailing and dressage. 'Even his worst critics admitted that he never made any pretense to being a gentleman,' Renehan writes.
Already at the age of 23 he ran a profitable business delivering freight via waterway. By his 40s he was a full-blown shipping magnate.
This did not exactly translate into mannered behaviour. He was 'defined in the public eye by his undisguised, undignified and ravenous hunger for increased wealth ' and 'near-legendary status as a self-absorbed boor and braggart, intent on self-glorification, and devoid of generosity.'
From the London Daily News:
'America was not known four centuries ago; yet she turns out her Vanderbilts, mall and large, every year....The great feature to be noticed in America is that its citizens have full permission to run the race in which Mr. Vanderbilt has gained such immense prizes.'
When Cornelius died in 1877, he left 95% of his fortune -- nearly $150 billion in 2005 dollars -- to Billy.
He also built what became the world's most famous railway depot, Grand Central Terminal, in 1871.
A statue of Billy's father beckons travellers in front of the building.
Other sons-in-law also had their own success in expanding the rail empire.
Pick any of the male Vanderbilts after Billy. You'll find they excel at...inheriting.
- William Kissam (b. 1849): 'His stock operations, therefore, were planned on a large scale, and he made some daring and brilliant moves. He was cornered at last, however, and was obliged to have recourse to his father for help out of his difficulties. After this experience he gave up operations in Wall street, and confined his financial energies strictly to railroad interests.'
- Alfred Gwynne (b. 1877): 'Social entertainment given or received, was by no means the whole of his career. Mr. Vanderbilt was an expert whip, and whether tooling a coach along the roads of this country or enjoying his favourite pastime in England, he was always a genial and enthusiastic sportsman.'
- Harold Stirling (b. 1884): 'Vanderbilt's fame was not so much in railroading as it was in two recreational activities, one active and one not so active.'
There was less pressure on the women. Whether in spite or because of this, they seem to have had better sense.
- Alva (b. 1853) -- who married into the family -- was a heavyweight in the women's suffrage movement.
- Consuelo (b. 1877) married Winston Churchill's cousin and remained lifelong friends with the future Prime Minster.
- Gertrude (b. 1875) married into the Whitney family and helped found the Whitney Museum.
The advent of the Interstate Highway System proved the death knell of the Vanderbilts' industrial rail empire.
Why do you think we have Amtrak now?
If you weren't a champion polo player, sailor or autoracer, you weren't living up to the family name.
She was raised by her aunt, the aforementioned Gertrude, after her 'raucous' mother lost a custody battle. Eventually she cut her mother off entirely.
His father died from heart surgery complications when Anderson was 11.
10 years later, his brother committed suicide. The family maintains the act was a result of an acute psychotic episode brought on by an allergic reaction.
Rough Point, Newport, R.I.
- Vanderbilt University
- The Vanderbilt Cup for auto racing, active 1904-1968
- Vanderbilt Avenues (three of them -- in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island)
- Towns of Vanderbilt (in Michigan and Pennsylvania)
