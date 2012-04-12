Presenting: The Amazing Story Of The Vanderbilts, Who Came From Nothing To Conquer America

Photo: wikipedia

Continuing in our series profiling fabulously wealthy American families, we present to you the history of the Vanderbilts.What sets this brood apart is how long they’ve been in America — and how little of their industrial empire remains.



But while their financial holdings may have faded away, the physical remnants of their wealth stretch the length of the East Coast.

