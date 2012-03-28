PRESENTING: A Blood-Hued History Of The East Coast's Mortgage Meltdown

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Tri-state Area — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — weren’t hit nearly as hard by the housing crisis as the sunbelt states.But for illustrating how that crisis evolved over time, they make a pretty good test case.



The New York Federal Reserve just released a really cool widget that chronicles the spike in the foreclosure rate in Tri-state counties from 2007 through 2011.

What’s most scary about these maps is that for many counties, the foreclosure rate has actually gone back up after coming down for a period — most likely as a result of the stalled “foreclosure pipeline.”

Bottom line: We still have a long way to go before the area’s housing market fully recovers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.