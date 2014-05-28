How To Channel Steve Jobs During Your Next Presentation

AP Steve Jobs

If ever there was a master on stage, it was the late Apple co-founder, Steve Jobs.

While much of Jobs’ personality can’t be imitated (and probably shouldn’t be), everyone can benefit from studying his presentation style.

Internet marketing and SEO specialist Henrik Sandberg, of the blog SEO Customer, has done just that and created this easy-to-follow guideline on why Jobs was so good on stage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.