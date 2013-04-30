HEDGE FUND: Tesla Is The Next Apple, And It's Going To $200/Share

Linette Lopez
Tesla Model S

Last week, electronic car maker Tesla announced a bunch of changes to its service and warranty policy that will make it easier for customers to take care of their Model S cars.

Since then, the stock is up 5.73%, and it’s at new 52-week highs.

This is a headache for a ton of people on Wall Street as Tesla is a really popular short. And as the bears are heading into their caves, the bulls are coming out to explain their side of the story.

Investment firm Longboard Asset Management kindly sent us their long thesis on Tesla. They believe the stock will fo to $200/share in 5 years (it’s currently just below $55), that the shorts are going to get clobbered, and that the brand has the power to be the next Apple.

It’s a bold call. See if you buy it.

Forget the bears — Tesla will be trading at $200/share in 5 years.

In those 5 years it will also take 80% of the electronic vehicle market.

It has already shown that it's leagues ahead of its peers.

The problem is that so many people see it as a losing company.

But the bears are missing Tesla's brilliant management and market strategy among other things.

The Model S is about to take off. Two words: Escape velocity.

The brand is really valuable too. Consumers love it.

And the company is literally in a class by itself.

Elon Musk and his team are making big ideas scalable.

Apple vet George Blankenship is building demand for Tesla in the next generation.

Meanwhile, the short sellers are in trouble. They're running out of stocks to borrow.

And CEO Elon Musk knows it.

Wall Street is going to have to make upward revisions to its estimates on Tesla, and that will give the stock even more momentum.

Consumers love this car because of how its made. Companies that create products like that are always a good buy.

Tesla Long Thesis

