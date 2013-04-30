HEDGE FUND: Tesla Is The Next Apple, And It's Going To $200/Share

Last week, electronic car maker Tesla announced a bunch of changes to its service and warranty policy that will make it easier for customers to take care of their Model S cars.



Since then, the stock is up 5.73%, and it’s at new 52-week highs.

This is a headache for a ton of people on Wall Street as Tesla is a really popular short. And as the bears are heading into their caves, the bulls are coming out to explain their side of the story.

Investment firm Longboard Asset Management kindly sent us their long thesis on Tesla. They believe the stock will fo to $200/share in 5 years (it’s currently just below $55), that the shorts are going to get clobbered, and that the brand has the power to be the next Apple.

It’s a bold call. See if you buy it.

