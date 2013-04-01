Brilliant Programmer Robert McNally Put Together An Awesome Presentation On What Bitcoin Really Is

Is Bitcoin the new gold?



Some former gold bugs certainly think so.

And it’s value has skyrocketed in recent months.

Last week, Bloomberg.com columnist Paul Ford opined they could now be the world’s last currency safe haven.

But many readers at this point are probably wondering…what exactly is Bitcoin?

Robert McNally, an iOS developer at parking payment startup QuickPay, presented the following presentation to last year’s Hacker’s Conference (don’t worry, they were the “good” kind of hackers) in Santa Cruz answering exactly that question.

With his kind permission, he’s allowed us to republish it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.