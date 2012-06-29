The State Of Android [DECK]

Photo: AP

Google’s Android platform has been on a tear since 2010. In that time, its global smartphone market share has risen from the single digits to just over 50 per cent.



However, clouds are gathering — platform fragmentation and lower spend by users are frustrating developers, Google’s purchase of Motorola is making hardware partners nervous, and Apple is gaining market share in the U.S. Meanwhile, Microsoft is stepping up its tablet ambitions as well.

This presentation highlights Android’s market opportunity, its position in the market, and its weaknesses as a platform, and how Google’s mobile announcements at the recent I/O conference play into the landscape.

