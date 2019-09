If you want to learn more about Coca-Cola’s online advertising strategy, with an emphasis on social media you need to watch this Keynote Presentation given by Linda Cronin, Director Media and Interactive Integrated Communications for Coca-Cola North America. Linda discusses Coke’s overall strategy and campaigns run with:



MTV

Facebook

Twitter

