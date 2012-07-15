NBA POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 30 Teams Stand After The Free Agency Frenzy

Photo: AP

While there are some roster issues that still need sorting out, the NBA free agency frenzy is largely over.Some teams vaulted up the NBA totem pole with a few fantastic moves (Brooklyn), while others fell to the bottom of the barrel with haphazard signings (Suns).



We ranked all the teams from 1 to 30, based on who would be the best if the season started right this second.

1. Miami Heat (rising) Key Pick-ups: Rashard Lewis, Ray Allen Key Subtractions: None Best five: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Mario Chalmers If you can believe it, the Heat improved dramatically this offseason, adding to former All-Stars that are great at exactly what the Heat need -- three-point shooting. 2. Oklahoma City Thunder (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: Hasheem Thabeet (not really key, but OK) Key Subtractions: None Best five: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Thabo Sefolosha Last year's Finals was a learning experience that should take this young team to a whole new level. 3. San Antonio Spurs (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: Nando De Colo, Boris Diaw (re-signed), Danny Green (re-signed) Key Subtractions: None Best five: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw, Gary Neal San Antonio was the best team in the West last year, but just ran into the OKC buzzsaw in the playoffs. They should have enough left in the tank for make a run in 2012-13. 4. Los Angeles Lakers (rising) Key Pick-ups: Steve Nash Key Subtractions: None Best five: Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum, Steve Nash, Metta World Peace The Lakers gave themselves a legitimate shot at a title by landing Steve Nash. It might not work out due to age and chemistry issues, but the potential for great things is there. 5. Boston Celtics (rising) Key Pick-ups: Jason Terry, Jeff Green (re-signed), Kevin Garnett (re-signed), Jared Sullinger Key Subtractions: Maybe Greg Steimsma Best five: Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, Avery Bradley Boston replaced Ray Allen with a one-on-one scorer in Terry, and will go into the season with a healthy Jeff Green for the first time in two years. 6. Indiana Pacers (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: DJ Augustin, Ian Mahinmi, and a two re-signed guys (Roy Hibbert, George Hill) Key Subtractions: Darren Collison Best five: Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, George Hill, David West, Paul George The Pacers were quietly one of the best teams in the NBA last year, and they kept their core in tact while adding depth at point guard and in the frontcourt. 7. Los Angeles Clippers (rising) Key Pick-ups: Lamar Odom, Jamal Crawford, Chauncey Billups (healthy, re-signed) Key Subtractions: Reggie Evans, Mo Williams Best five: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Caron Butler, Lamar Odom 8. Memphis Grizzlies (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: Jerryd Bayless Key Subtractions: OJ Mayo Best five: Marc Gasol, Rudy Gay, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, Mike Conley The Grizz have tons of talent, but they'll need Rudy Gay to figure out how to play alongside Zach Randolph to make a serious run. 9. Brooklyn Nets (rising) Key Pick-ups: Joe Johnson, Mirza Teletovic, Reggie Evans, Deron Williams/Brook Lopez/Gerald Wallace (all re-signed) Key Subtractions: Anthony Morrow, Kris Humphries (maybe) Best five: Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks They didn't get Dwight Howard, but if Lopez returns to his 2010-11 form, they're still a top team in the East. 10. Chicago Bulls (falling) Key Pick-ups: None Key Subtractions: Omer Asik, Ronnie Brewer Best five: Derrick Rose (hurt), Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson It might be a lost year for Chicago as Rose will be out a long, long time with a knee injury. 11. New York Knicks (rising) Key Pick-ups: Jason Kidd, Marcus Camby, Jeremy Lin (re-signed) Key Subtractions: Josh Harrelson Best five: Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler, Jeremy Lin, Iman Shumpert (hurt) If Carmelo and Amar'e can't figure out how to thrive together, they're a middle-of-the-pack team. 12. Denver Nuggets (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: None Key Subtractions: None Best five: Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, Aaron Afflalo, Kenneth Faried, JaVale McGee The Nuggets will be stuck in the middle again unless Gallinari or McGee takes a leap and becomes an All-Star calibre player. 13. Minnesota Timberwolves (rising) Key Pick-ups: Chase Budinger Key Subtractions: Michael Beasley, Darko Milicic Best five: Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, JJ Barea, Nikola Pekovic, Derrick Williams The Wolves were a borderline playoff team last year before Rubio got hurt. Another year of growth for the young guys should put them in contention for the 7-8 spot in the West. Also, it's good that they lost Beasley and Darko. 14. Milwaukee Bucks (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: John Henson, Ersan Ilyasova (re-signed) Key Subtractions: None Best five: Brandon Jennings, Monta Ellis, Ersan Ilyasova, Mike Dunleavy, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute The success of this team comes down to whether Ellis and Jennings can possibly share the ball, but the talent is there if they can find a way to make it work. 15. Philadelphia 76ers (falling) Key Pick-ups: Nick Young, Spencer Hawes (re-signed) Key Subtractions: Lou Williams, Elton Brand Best five: Andre Iguodala, Jrue Holiday, Thad Young, Evan Turner, Spencer Hawes Philly loses some depth and stagnates. 16. Washington Wizards (rising) Key Pick-ups: Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Bradley Beal Key Subtractions: Andray Blatche, Rashard Lewis Best five: John Wall, Nene, Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Kevin Seraphin All of the sudden the Wizards went from a band of outcasts to a playoff contender with some solid veteran pieces. They aren't going to win it all, but they'll be OK. 17. Atlanta Hawks (falling) Key Pick-ups: Devin Harris, Anthony Morrow, Lou Williams Key Subtractions: Joe Johnson Best five: Josh Smith, Al Horford, Jeff Teague, Zaza Pachulia, Lou Williams They'll take a step back without Johnson, but are still a fringe playoff team. 18. Cleveland Cavaliers (rising) Key Pick-ups: Dion Waiters Key Subtractions: Anthony Parker Best five: Kyrie Irving, Anderson Varejao, Tristan Thompson, Dion Waiters, Daniel Gibson Irving is a budding superstar, and he could take a big leap this year. 19. Utah Jazz (falling) Key Pick-ups: Marvin Williams, Mo Williams Key Subtractions: Devin Harris Best five: Al Jefferson, Gordan Hayward, Derrick favours, Paul Millsap, Mo Williams This team is really weird, but both Hayward and favours have the opportunity to have breakout years. Exchanging Devin Harris for Marvin Williams was a curious move though. 20. Toronto Raptors (rising) Key Pick-ups: Jonas Valanciunas, Terrence Ross, Landry Fields, Kyle Lowry Key Subtractions: Jerryd Bayless, Jose Calderon (probably) Best five: Kyle Lowry, Andrea Bargnani, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMar DeRozan, Landry Fields The Raptors moved from the bottom of the league to the middle of the league. Valanciunis is a young Lithuanian prospect who would have an impact. 21. Portland Trail Blazers (falling) Key Pick-ups: JJ Hickson, Damian Lillard, Nicholas Batum (re-signed) Key Subtractions: Jamal Crawford Best five: LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicholas Batum, Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Raymond Felton (if he re-signs) Beyond Aldridge and Batum, things like dicey in Portland. 22. Golden State Warriors (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: Harrison Barnes, Jarrett Jack Key Subtractions: Dorrell Wright Best five: Stephan Curry, Andrew Bogut, Klay Thompson, David Lee, Harrison Barnes This team has young talent, but it's also perpetually injured and doesn't play any defence. 23. New Orleans Hornets (rising) Key Pick-ups: Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon (re-signed) Key Subtractions: None Best five: Eric Gordon, Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Al-Farouq Aminu, Austin Rivers Still a long way to go, but a nucleus of Gordon-Davis-Anderson is pretty good. 24. Orlando Magic (falling) Key Pick-ups: Gustavo Ayon Key Subtractions: Ryan Anderson Best five: Dwight Howard, Hedo Turkoglu, Big Baby Davis, Jameer Nelson, JJ Redick This team is going to be in shambles until the Dwight mess gets sorted out. 25. Detroit Pistons (rising) Key Pick-ups: Andre Drummond, Corey Maggette Key Subtractions: Ben Gordon Best five: Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight, Rodney Stuckey, Corey Maggette, Tayshaun Prince This team is super weird, but it's deep and has some nice young players. 26. Dallas Mavericks (falling) Key Pick-ups: Darren Collison Key Subtractions: Jason Terry, Lamar Odom, Ian Mahimni Best five: Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, Darren Collison, Rodrigue Beaubois, Vince Carter The Mavs missed out big time on Deron Williams, and now they're stuck with a bunch of old guys. 27. Sacramento Kings (staying the same) Key Pick-ups: Jason Thompson (re-signed) Key Subtractions: None Best five: Tyreke Evans, Demarcus Cousins, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, John Salmons 28. Houston Rockets (falling) Key Pick-ups: Royce White, Terrence Jones, Jon Leuer Key Subtractions: Kyle Lowry, Louis Scola, Chase Budinger, Samuel Dalembert Best five: Who knows This deal is a mess and a work in progress. They want to get Dwight Howard, and GM Daryl Morey needs to figure it out quick. 29. Phoenix Suns (falling) Key Pick-ups: Goran Dragic, Kendall Marshall, Michael Beasley Key Subtractions: Steve Nash Best five: Goran Dragic, Marcin Gortat, Channing Frye, Jared Dudley, Kendall Marshall This is a full rebuild. 30. Charlotte Bobcats (rising) Key Pick-ups: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Ben Gordon,

Key Subtractions: Corey Maggette Best five: MKG, Ben Gordon, Bismack Biyombo, Kemba Walker, Gerald Henderson Finally turning it around, but still the worst roster in the NBA. More NBA The Worst Contracts Of The Offseason So Far >

