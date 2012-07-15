NBA POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 30 Teams Stand After The Free Agency Frenzy

While there are some roster issues that still need sorting out, the NBA free agency frenzy is largely over.Some teams vaulted up the NBA totem pole with a few fantastic moves (Brooklyn), while others fell to the bottom of the barrel with haphazard signings (Suns).

We ranked all the teams from 1 to 30, based on who would be the best if the season started right this second.

1. Miami Heat (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Rashard Lewis, Ray Allen

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Mario Chalmers

If you can believe it, the Heat improved dramatically this offseason, adding to former All-Stars that are great at exactly what the Heat need -- three-point shooting.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: Hasheem Thabeet (not really key, but OK)

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Thabo Sefolosha

Last year's Finals was a learning experience that should take this young team to a whole new level.

3. San Antonio Spurs (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: Nando De Colo, Boris Diaw (re-signed), Danny Green (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw, Gary Neal

San Antonio was the best team in the West last year, but just ran into the OKC buzzsaw in the playoffs. They should have enough left in the tank for make a run in 2012-13.

4. Los Angeles Lakers (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Steve Nash

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum, Steve Nash, Metta World Peace

The Lakers gave themselves a legitimate shot at a title by landing Steve Nash. It might not work out due to age and chemistry issues, but the potential for great things is there.

5. Boston Celtics (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Jason Terry, Jeff Green (re-signed), Kevin Garnett (re-signed), Jared Sullinger

Key Subtractions: Maybe Greg Steimsma

Best five: Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, Avery Bradley

Boston replaced Ray Allen with a one-on-one scorer in Terry, and will go into the season with a healthy Jeff Green for the first time in two years.

6. Indiana Pacers (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: DJ Augustin, Ian Mahinmi, and a two re-signed guys (Roy Hibbert, George Hill)

Key Subtractions: Darren Collison

Best five: Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, George Hill, David West, Paul George

The Pacers were quietly one of the best teams in the NBA last year, and they kept their core in tact while adding depth at point guard and in the frontcourt.

7. Los Angeles Clippers (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Lamar Odom, Jamal Crawford, Chauncey Billups (healthy, re-signed)

Key Subtractions: Reggie Evans, Mo Williams

Best five: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Caron Butler, Lamar Odom

8. Memphis Grizzlies (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: Jerryd Bayless

Key Subtractions: OJ Mayo

Best five: Marc Gasol, Rudy Gay, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, Mike Conley

The Grizz have tons of talent, but they'll need Rudy Gay to figure out how to play alongside Zach Randolph to make a serious run.

9. Brooklyn Nets (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Joe Johnson, Mirza Teletovic, Reggie Evans, Deron Williams/Brook Lopez/Gerald Wallace (all re-signed)

Key Subtractions: Anthony Morrow, Kris Humphries (maybe)

Best five: Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks

They didn't get Dwight Howard, but if Lopez returns to his 2010-11 form, they're still a top team in the East.

10. Chicago Bulls (falling)

Key Pick-ups: None

Key Subtractions: Omer Asik, Ronnie Brewer

Best five: Derrick Rose (hurt), Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson

It might be a lost year for Chicago as Rose will be out a long, long time with a knee injury.

11. New York Knicks (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Jason Kidd, Marcus Camby, Jeremy Lin (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: Josh Harrelson

Best five: Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler, Jeremy Lin, Iman Shumpert (hurt)

If Carmelo and Amar'e can't figure out how to thrive together, they're a middle-of-the-pack team.

12. Denver Nuggets (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: None

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, Aaron Afflalo, Kenneth Faried, JaVale McGee

The Nuggets will be stuck in the middle again unless Gallinari or McGee takes a leap and becomes an All-Star calibre player.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Chase Budinger

Key Subtractions: Michael Beasley, Darko Milicic

Best five: Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, JJ Barea, Nikola Pekovic, Derrick Williams

The Wolves were a borderline playoff team last year before Rubio got hurt. Another year of growth for the young guys should put them in contention for the 7-8 spot in the West. Also, it's good that they lost Beasley and Darko.

14. Milwaukee Bucks (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: John Henson, Ersan Ilyasova (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Brandon Jennings, Monta Ellis, Ersan Ilyasova, Mike Dunleavy, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute

The success of this team comes down to whether Ellis and Jennings can possibly share the ball, but the talent is there if they can find a way to make it work.

15. Philadelphia 76ers (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Nick Young, Spencer Hawes (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: Lou Williams, Elton Brand

Best five: Andre Iguodala, Jrue Holiday, Thad Young, Evan Turner, Spencer Hawes

Philly loses some depth and stagnates.

16. Washington Wizards (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Bradley Beal

Key Subtractions: Andray Blatche, Rashard Lewis

Best five: John Wall, Nene, Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Kevin Seraphin

All of the sudden the Wizards went from a band of outcasts to a playoff contender with some solid veteran pieces. They aren't going to win it all, but they'll be OK.

17. Atlanta Hawks (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Devin Harris, Anthony Morrow, Lou Williams

Key Subtractions: Joe Johnson

Best five: Josh Smith, Al Horford, Jeff Teague, Zaza Pachulia, Lou Williams

They'll take a step back without Johnson, but are still a fringe playoff team.

18. Cleveland Cavaliers (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Dion Waiters

Key Subtractions: Anthony Parker

Best five: Kyrie Irving, Anderson Varejao, Tristan Thompson, Dion Waiters, Daniel Gibson

Irving is a budding superstar, and he could take a big leap this year.

19. Utah Jazz (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Marvin Williams, Mo Williams

Key Subtractions: Devin Harris

Best five: Al Jefferson, Gordan Hayward, Derrick favours, Paul Millsap, Mo Williams

This team is really weird, but both Hayward and favours have the opportunity to have breakout years. Exchanging Devin Harris for Marvin Williams was a curious move though.

20. Toronto Raptors (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Jonas Valanciunas, Terrence Ross, Landry Fields, Kyle Lowry

Key Subtractions: Jerryd Bayless, Jose Calderon (probably)

Best five: Kyle Lowry, Andrea Bargnani, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMar DeRozan, Landry Fields

The Raptors moved from the bottom of the league to the middle of the league. Valanciunis is a young Lithuanian prospect who would have an impact.

21. Portland Trail Blazers (falling)

Key Pick-ups: JJ Hickson, Damian Lillard, Nicholas Batum (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: Jamal Crawford

Best five: LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicholas Batum, Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Raymond Felton (if he re-signs)

Beyond Aldridge and Batum, things like dicey in Portland.

22. Golden State Warriors (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: Harrison Barnes, Jarrett Jack

Key Subtractions: Dorrell Wright

Best five: Stephan Curry, Andrew Bogut, Klay Thompson, David Lee, Harrison Barnes

This team has young talent, but it's also perpetually injured and doesn't play any defence.

23. New Orleans Hornets (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Eric Gordon, Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Al-Farouq Aminu, Austin Rivers

Still a long way to go, but a nucleus of Gordon-Davis-Anderson is pretty good.

24. Orlando Magic (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Gustavo Ayon

Key Subtractions: Ryan Anderson

Best five: Dwight Howard, Hedo Turkoglu, Big Baby Davis, Jameer Nelson, JJ Redick

This team is going to be in shambles until the Dwight mess gets sorted out.

25. Detroit Pistons (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Andre Drummond, Corey Maggette

Key Subtractions: Ben Gordon

Best five: Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight, Rodney Stuckey, Corey Maggette, Tayshaun Prince

This team is super weird, but it's deep and has some nice young players.

26. Dallas Mavericks (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Darren Collison

Key Subtractions: Jason Terry, Lamar Odom, Ian Mahimni

Best five: Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, Darren Collison, Rodrigue Beaubois, Vince Carter

The Mavs missed out big time on Deron Williams, and now they're stuck with a bunch of old guys.

27. Sacramento Kings (staying the same)

Key Pick-ups: Jason Thompson (re-signed)

Key Subtractions: None

Best five: Tyreke Evans, Demarcus Cousins, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, John Salmons

28. Houston Rockets (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Royce White, Terrence Jones, Jon Leuer

Key Subtractions: Kyle Lowry, Louis Scola, Chase Budinger, Samuel Dalembert

Best five: Who knows

This deal is a mess and a work in progress. They want to get Dwight Howard, and GM Daryl Morey needs to figure it out quick.

29. Phoenix Suns (falling)

Key Pick-ups: Goran Dragic, Kendall Marshall, Michael Beasley

Key Subtractions: Steve Nash

Best five: Goran Dragic, Marcin Gortat, Channing Frye, Jared Dudley, Kendall Marshall

This is a full rebuild.

30. Charlotte Bobcats (rising)

Key Pick-ups: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Ben Gordon,

Key Subtractions: Corey Maggette

Best five: MKG, Ben Gordon, Bismack Biyombo, Kemba Walker, Gerald Henderson

Finally turning it around, but still the worst roster in the NBA.

