NBA POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where All 30 Teams Stand After The Free Agency Frenzy

Photo: AP
While there are some roster issues that still need sorting out, the NBA free agency frenzy is largely over.Some teams vaulted up the NBA totem pole with a few fantastic moves (Brooklyn), while others fell to the bottom of the barrel with haphazard signings (Suns).
We ranked all the teams from 1 to 30, based on who would be the best if the season started right this second.
Key Pick-ups: Rashard Lewis, Ray Allen
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Ray Allen, Mario Chalmers
If you can believe it, the Heat improved dramatically this offseason, adding to former All-Stars that are great at exactly what the Heat need -- three-point shooting.
Key Pick-ups: Hasheem Thabeet (not really key, but OK)
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Thabo Sefolosha
Last year's Finals was a learning experience that should take this young team to a whole new level.
Key Pick-ups: Nando De Colo, Boris Diaw (re-signed), Danny Green (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli, Tim Duncan, Boris Diaw, Gary Neal
San Antonio was the best team in the West last year, but just ran into the OKC buzzsaw in the playoffs. They should have enough left in the tank for make a run in 2012-13.
Key Pick-ups: Steve Nash
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, Andrew Bynum, Steve Nash, Metta World Peace
The Lakers gave themselves a legitimate shot at a title by landing Steve Nash. It might not work out due to age and chemistry issues, but the potential for great things is there.
Key Pick-ups: Jason Terry, Jeff Green (re-signed), Kevin Garnett (re-signed), Jared Sullinger
Key Subtractions: Maybe Greg Steimsma
Best five: Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry, Avery Bradley
Boston replaced Ray Allen with a one-on-one scorer in Terry, and will go into the season with a healthy Jeff Green for the first time in two years.
Key Pick-ups: DJ Augustin, Ian Mahinmi, and a two re-signed guys (Roy Hibbert, George Hill)
Key Subtractions: Darren Collison
Best five: Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, George Hill, David West, Paul George
The Pacers were quietly one of the best teams in the NBA last year, and they kept their core in tact while adding depth at point guard and in the frontcourt.
Key Pick-ups: Lamar Odom, Jamal Crawford, Chauncey Billups (healthy, re-signed)
Key Subtractions: Reggie Evans, Mo Williams
Best five: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Caron Butler, Lamar Odom
Key Pick-ups: Jerryd Bayless
Key Subtractions: OJ Mayo
Best five: Marc Gasol, Rudy Gay, Zach Randolph, Tony Allen, Mike Conley
The Grizz have tons of talent, but they'll need Rudy Gay to figure out how to play alongside Zach Randolph to make a serious run.
Key Pick-ups: Joe Johnson, Mirza Teletovic, Reggie Evans, Deron Williams/Brook Lopez/Gerald Wallace (all re-signed)
Key Subtractions: Anthony Morrow, Kris Humphries (maybe)
Best five: Deron Williams, Joe Johnson, Brook Lopez, Gerald Wallace, MarShon Brooks
They didn't get Dwight Howard, but if Lopez returns to his 2010-11 form, they're still a top team in the East.
Key Pick-ups: None
Key Subtractions: Omer Asik, Ronnie Brewer
Best five: Derrick Rose (hurt), Carlos Boozer, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng, Taj Gibson
It might be a lost year for Chicago as Rose will be out a long, long time with a knee injury.
Key Pick-ups: Jason Kidd, Marcus Camby, Jeremy Lin (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: Josh Harrelson
Best five: Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler, Jeremy Lin, Iman Shumpert (hurt)
If Carmelo and Amar'e can't figure out how to thrive together, they're a middle-of-the-pack team.
Key Pick-ups: None
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Ty Lawson, Danilo Gallinari, Aaron Afflalo, Kenneth Faried, JaVale McGee
The Nuggets will be stuck in the middle again unless Gallinari or McGee takes a leap and becomes an All-Star calibre player.
Key Pick-ups: Chase Budinger
Key Subtractions: Michael Beasley, Darko Milicic
Best five: Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio, JJ Barea, Nikola Pekovic, Derrick Williams
The Wolves were a borderline playoff team last year before Rubio got hurt. Another year of growth for the young guys should put them in contention for the 7-8 spot in the West. Also, it's good that they lost Beasley and Darko.
Key Pick-ups: John Henson, Ersan Ilyasova (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Brandon Jennings, Monta Ellis, Ersan Ilyasova, Mike Dunleavy, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute
The success of this team comes down to whether Ellis and Jennings can possibly share the ball, but the talent is there if they can find a way to make it work.
Key Pick-ups: Nick Young, Spencer Hawes (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: Lou Williams, Elton Brand
Best five: Andre Iguodala, Jrue Holiday, Thad Young, Evan Turner, Spencer Hawes
Philly loses some depth and stagnates.
Key Pick-ups: Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Bradley Beal
Key Subtractions: Andray Blatche, Rashard Lewis
Best five: John Wall, Nene, Emeka Okafor, Trevor Ariza, Kevin Seraphin
All of the sudden the Wizards went from a band of outcasts to a playoff contender with some solid veteran pieces. They aren't going to win it all, but they'll be OK.
Key Pick-ups: Devin Harris, Anthony Morrow, Lou Williams
Key Subtractions: Joe Johnson
Best five: Josh Smith, Al Horford, Jeff Teague, Zaza Pachulia, Lou Williams
They'll take a step back without Johnson, but are still a fringe playoff team.
Key Pick-ups: Dion Waiters
Key Subtractions: Anthony Parker
Best five: Kyrie Irving, Anderson Varejao, Tristan Thompson, Dion Waiters, Daniel Gibson
Irving is a budding superstar, and he could take a big leap this year.
Key Pick-ups: Marvin Williams, Mo Williams
Key Subtractions: Devin Harris
Best five: Al Jefferson, Gordan Hayward, Derrick favours, Paul Millsap, Mo Williams
This team is really weird, but both Hayward and favours have the opportunity to have breakout years. Exchanging Devin Harris for Marvin Williams was a curious move though.
Key Pick-ups: Jonas Valanciunas, Terrence Ross, Landry Fields, Kyle Lowry
Key Subtractions: Jerryd Bayless, Jose Calderon (probably)
Best five: Kyle Lowry, Andrea Bargnani, Jonas Valanciunas, DeMar DeRozan, Landry Fields
The Raptors moved from the bottom of the league to the middle of the league. Valanciunis is a young Lithuanian prospect who would have an impact.
Key Pick-ups: JJ Hickson, Damian Lillard, Nicholas Batum (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: Jamal Crawford
Best five: LaMarcus Aldridge, Nicholas Batum, Damian Lillard, Wesley Matthews, Raymond Felton (if he re-signs)
Beyond Aldridge and Batum, things like dicey in Portland.
Key Pick-ups: Harrison Barnes, Jarrett Jack
Key Subtractions: Dorrell Wright
Best five: Stephan Curry, Andrew Bogut, Klay Thompson, David Lee, Harrison Barnes
This team has young talent, but it's also perpetually injured and doesn't play any defence.
Key Pick-ups: Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Austin Rivers, Eric Gordon (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Eric Gordon, Anthony Davis, Ryan Anderson, Al-Farouq Aminu, Austin Rivers
Still a long way to go, but a nucleus of Gordon-Davis-Anderson is pretty good.
Key Pick-ups: Gustavo Ayon
Key Subtractions: Ryan Anderson
Best five: Dwight Howard, Hedo Turkoglu, Big Baby Davis, Jameer Nelson, JJ Redick
This team is going to be in shambles until the Dwight mess gets sorted out.
Key Pick-ups: Andre Drummond, Corey Maggette
Key Subtractions: Ben Gordon
Best five: Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight, Rodney Stuckey, Corey Maggette, Tayshaun Prince
This team is super weird, but it's deep and has some nice young players.
Key Pick-ups: Darren Collison
Key Subtractions: Jason Terry, Lamar Odom, Ian Mahimni
Best five: Dirk Nowitzki, Shawn Marion, Darren Collison, Rodrigue Beaubois, Vince Carter
The Mavs missed out big time on Deron Williams, and now they're stuck with a bunch of old guys.
Key Pick-ups: Jason Thompson (re-signed)
Key Subtractions: None
Best five: Tyreke Evans, Demarcus Cousins, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, John Salmons
Key Pick-ups: Royce White, Terrence Jones, Jon Leuer
Key Subtractions: Kyle Lowry, Louis Scola, Chase Budinger, Samuel Dalembert
Best five: Who knows
This deal is a mess and a work in progress. They want to get Dwight Howard, and GM Daryl Morey needs to figure it out quick.
Key Pick-ups: Goran Dragic, Kendall Marshall, Michael Beasley
Key Subtractions: Steve Nash
Best five: Goran Dragic, Marcin Gortat, Channing Frye, Jared Dudley, Kendall Marshall
This is a full rebuild.
Key Pick-ups: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Ben Gordon,
Key Subtractions: Corey Maggette
Best five: MKG, Ben Gordon, Bismack Biyombo, Kemba Walker, Gerald Henderson
Finally turning it around, but still the worst roster in the NBA.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.