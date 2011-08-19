Here's How To Make Preseason Football More Fun: Bet On It

The NFL preseason can be rather predictable sometimes. Occasionally, entire game plans are divulged by coaches prior to kickoff since they are just looking to get some glorified practice in. Quite often, the spreads are decided well before these details are revealed.

As an example, let's shoot ahead to the week three preseason game between the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Ravens. On Monday, the spread of the game is set at Baltimore by six points. On Wednesday, Washington coach Mike Shanahan says that he wants QB Rex Grossman to play the entire game against the Ravens to see how he handles a Super Bowl calibre defence.

Knowing that the Ravens probably won't allow the entirety of their defence play the entire game, it would be smart to take the six points and bet on Washington.

If your friends don't pay as much attention to this stuff as you do, a lot of easy money could be made before the season even begins.