An Unmistakable Sign That Preseason College Football Polls Are A Joke

Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Both the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the AP Top 25 have been released, and most people will focus on who is at the top, with USC taking top honours in the AP poll and LSU ranked number one in the USA Today poll.But a closer look shows just how absurd preseason polls can be.



The two sets of voters (60 AP writers, 57 coaches) somehow managed to get the teams ranked 4-15 exactly the same, without seeing any team play a single game.

Of course, we know how this happens. Everybody was so focused on who was number one (USC, Bama, LSU all received 34-44 1st place votes in the two polls combined), that the rest of the ballots were filled out based on reputation or based on what all the preseason magazines were saying.

The result is a lack of an original thought, and an unfair advantage for the schools ranked higher, who now have a head start in the race for a seat at the BCS table.

Here are the top 15 teams in each poll with first-place votes in parentheses (you can see the full polls at ESPN.com)…

